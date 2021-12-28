Shamator Upgradation Demand : Nagaland-Based Tribal Body To Shut Down Government Offices From January 2

NET Web Desk

The Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC) and all it’s frontal organizations have resolved to shut-down all Government offices, exempting – administration, police, bank, and medical department within the jurisdiction of Yimkhiung with effect from January 2, 2022.

This will be the first phase of YTC’s agitation demanding the upgradation of Shamator sub-division into district by December 31.

According to a press release issued by YTC, “more stringent and intensive agitation will be followed till the demand is fulfilled.”

Signed by the YTC President Throngso Yimkhiung; and Publicity & Information Secretary R Wongchum Yim, the release further states that the Council have “directed the MLA, 58 AC, all the Presidents and General Secretaries of Yimkhiung frontal organizations, forums, area GB federation, ex-MLAs, ex-candidates, State level political leaders, tribal elders, Yimkhiung representatives to all other organizations, retired government officials, and former YTC officials to report to the YTC office, Shamator HQ by January 2.”

“Whoever fails to comply with this directive shall be recorded in the history of Yimkhiung tribe,” – the press release further adds.