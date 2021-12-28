Sikkim : Interference In Internal Matters Of Community-Based Organizations Might Hurt Sentiments, Asserts CM Tamang

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay has reiterated the issue of autonomy for Community-based organizations, while attending a series of festivals associated with various communities.

However, a matter which must be pointed-out deals with interference of ‘internal discussions’ of organizations by former Chief Ministers, shared the CM.

“There should be free election but previous CM personally interfered with internal matter of organizations in some cases. He directly asserted who should attain the responsibility of the organization’s president. I am main witness to such interferences, as I was a close aide to the former CM but what we believe is that we should not interfere in organisations matter, we have to respect their sentiments.” – asserted the CM.

The CM recently attended ‘Sakewa’ of Rai community, ‘Phugal Parim’ for Bhujel community, ‘Barahimizong’ for Mangar, ‘Losong’ for Bhutia community and today ‘Tamu Lochar’ of Gurung community.

Tamang during the State-Level ‘Tamu Lochar’ Festival celebrations held today was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues.

Meanwhile, playground of Namthang Senior Secondary School South Sikkim and the autonomy of organisations stood to be one of the key points in his address.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid down foundation stone of New Rodhi Ghar at Chuba, Namthang – Rateypani, South Sikkim.

It is a traditional house of Gurung community and an important component of their culture. ‘Rodhi’ means house in Gurung language.

Constructed by the Sikkim Culture Department, this Rodhi Ghar shall be used for community purposes. Land for the same has been donated by a resident of Chuna, Gokul Singh Gurung.

The main event of this celebration was held at Namthang Senior Secondary School where various stalls showcasing cultures of Gurung community and food stalls were placed.

It also incorporated of cultural dances and interestingly a group of women were also seen weaving threads from Sheeps wool.

Its worthy to note that Gurung Community are dependent on high-altitude pastoralism and they used to rear sheeps.

During the event, organizers also felicitated various eminent personalities who have achieved great milestones like – Dronacharya Award recipient Sandhya Gurung; First Inspector General of Police (IGP) Local Cadre, KhilBhurna Gurung; and many others.