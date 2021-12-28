Tripura : AAI Chairman Visits MBB Airport’s New Terminal Building, Inspects Preparedness

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 28, 2021 : Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Sanjeev Kumar arrived here at Agartala on Tuesday to inspect the preparedness of the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport’s new terminal building which is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 4, 2022.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-hyped new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here in Agartala, built on a 0.03 square kilometers area in the southern end of the existing airport at a cost of Rs 438 Crores.

During an inspection of the new terminal building at MBB Airport on Tuesday noon, the AAI chairman was accompanied by the MBB Airport Director Rajiv Kapoor, Airport new terminal building’s Project in-charge Atul Agarwal and Principal Secretary of Transport department Sriram Taranikanti along with other officials of the airport and state government.

Speaking with Northeast Today, AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar said “This airport is a significant one for North Eastern region of India after Guwahati and terminal had been constructed with enough space. This terminal will be opened shortly and will provide good connectivity”.

Mentioning on the features available, Kumar said “It is a modern airport constructed and decorated with all advanced technologies starting from escalators, inland baggage handling system, automatic security check-ins, commercial areas, etc”.

He said, “I am here to look at the modern facilities available for the passengers, and inspecting the preparedness on the program scheduled to hold on January 04 next, i.e. the day of the inauguration”.

AAI chairman along with other officials attended a meeting with Chief Secretary Kumar Alok, Principal Secretary of Transport department S Taranikanti and others at State Guest House here after inspecting the preparedness of the new terminal building.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb held a meeting with Airport Director Rajiv Kapoor at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on December 24 last to discuss the progress of work.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Kumar Alok tweeted, “Hon’ble PM will inaugurate new airport terminal building on 4th January. Today got the opportunity to brief Hon’ble PM about the schemes/project to be launched on 4th Jan”.