Tripura : BSF Seized Large Stash Of ‘Cannabis’ & ‘Yaba’ Tablets Worth Rs 79.83 Lakhs, 2 Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 28, 2021 : The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday seized various contraband articles including ‘cannabis’ and ‘Yaba’ tablets worth Rs 79,82,846 and apprehended two accused persons.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about transportation of huge quantity of ‘Yaba’ tablet from Agartala to Sonamura by a Maruti Echo bearing registration number TR07C-0508, the BSF personnel conducted a special joint operation and involved the troops of 130th Battalion of BSF and Bishalgarh police station on December 28.

At about 12.25 AM, the joint Mobile Check Post (MCP) party detained the target vehicle. During the thorough search, the party recovered “4,860 ‘Yaba’ Tablets, Indian Currency Rs 25,500, 04 Mobile phones and also seized above Maruti Echo vehicle worth total seizure amounting to Rs 27,76,000”.

In the joint operation, two accused persons traveling in the said vehicle namely Abhijit Ghosh (36) and Prasanjit Pal (31), both residents of Dhanpur village under Sonamura police station in Sepahijala district were arrested. The apprehended persons along with the above vehicle and the seized contraband items were handed over to police on the spot for further legal action under Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In the series of such operations on December 27 last, acting on specific intelligence input, BSF troops of Kalamchoura Border Out Post, ex-150 Battalion BSF, Gokulnagar in joint operation with officials of Customs Division Preventive Force (DPF) Agartala carried out special search operation in the Forest area in Kalamcherra village under Kalamcherra police station in Sepahijala district and successfully seized 09 plastic drums containing 322 kilos of cannabis worth Rs 48,30,000 which were clandestinely stocked beneath the soil. The seized Ganja was handed over to Customs Agartala on the spot for further course of action under NDPS Act.

The combined value of all the above-seized contraband articles (during the last 24 hours) includes 4,860 ‘Yaba’ tablets, 322 kilos of cannabis, 08 cattle, etc worth Rs 79,82,846.

Border Security Force has been religiously pursuing its commitment to contribute in making “Tripura – A Drug-Free State” by regularly conducting ‘Anti-Narcotics Smuggling Drives’ independently as well as in close association with Tripura Police and other sister agencies deployed in the state.