Tripura : Contraband Substances Worth Over Rs 3 Crores Seized, 3 Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 28, 2021 : In yet another operation against drug menace, the Tripura Police on Monday seized huge contraband items of more than Rs 3 crore from two separate locations in North Tripura district and apprehended three persons.

The North district Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanupada Chakraborty said that the police has conducted raids in two separate locations on Monday.

During raid, police personnel successfully seized contrabands worth over Rs 3 crore and held three persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the police has conducted two raids in Churaibari area and in Panisagar area of the district.

“During the first raid in Churaibari which shares the border with Assam, police have seized 25,000 bottles of Phensedyl from a truck bearing registration number NL01AC-8677 which was en route to Assam from Tripura”, he added.

“We have also arrested a person identified as Sabaaj Ali (24) who is a resident of Gaya of Bihar in connection to Phensedyl seized”, said SP.

He also informed that the police again detained a vehicle and seized 4655 bottles of cough syrup and 31, 824 pieces of banned tablets at Panisagar.

“We have also arrested two persons identified as Askib Ahmed and Amir Ahmed. They are two brothers”, he added.

Chakraborty said that the total seizures were more than around Rs 3 crore, two vehicles and three persons were arrested. We have registered cases against them under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.