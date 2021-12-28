Violet Baruah Becomes First-Ever Woman ‘Inspector General’ Of Assam Police

NET Web Desk

The Indian Police Services (IPS) official Violet Baruah on Monday became the first-ever woman to get promoted into the rank of Inspector General (IG) of Assam Police.

An official notification asserted that Baruah has been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police with effect from January 1, 2022.

Baruah received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service this year. The Assam Police’s senior most woman IPS officer, who is currently posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (BTAD) in Kokrajhar district, will be in the ‘Super Time Scale-II of IPS’ of pay matrix, it added.

The senior police officer had also received the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service in 2012.

Besides, the 59-yrs-old lady officer had earlier served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in four districts – Morigaon, Goalpara, Cachar and Barpeta, besides working in the Crime Investigation Department (CID) wing of the Assam Police.

According to PTI report, Baruah joined the police force in 1992 as an Assam Police Services officer and got nominated to IPS in 2004.

“I have never said no to any posting or task in my career. Rejecting a job has never been my style of functioning. That is why I was out of Guwahati for most of my service,” – Baruah was quoted as saying by PTI.

“It requires personal initiative also. I personally opted for a field job and I did not face any barrier in that. Nowadays many women have come forward to join the police, but I feel more should come,” she added.

She opined that gender empowerment has been taking place everywhere, but the need of the hour is “gender mainstreaming”.

Along with Baruah, eight other DIGs of the state police were promoted to the rank of IG, the government notification said.

These officials include – Anand Prakash Tiwari, Diganta Barah, Lachit Barua, Deboraj Upadhaya, Mridulananda Sarma, Dilip Kumar Dey, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan and Nitul Gogoi, it added.