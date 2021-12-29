Arunachal Pradesh : Association Calls-For Cancellation Of LPCs Within Namsai’s Forest Land

NET Web Desk

The All Arunachal Abo Tani Association (AATA) urged the Forest and Environment Minister Mama Natung to immediately shift the mini secretariat, Eastern Division Office Namsai to a different location within 20 days.

Addressing the mediapersons, the AATA General Secretary, James Teli Camdir asserted that concerned mini secretariat office at Namsai falls under the reserve forest.

It has been operating without a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC), and no requisite forest clearance for the functioning of said office, informed Camdir.

Meanwhile, the organization also demanded for immediate and strict implementation of Forest Act, 1980 to protect the flora, fauna and ecological components of forest.

Among its demands, AATA also called-for cancellation of all the Land Possessing Certificates (LPCs) issued within the reserve forest, causing grave impacts into the forest land due to earth cutting, deforestation and destruction of environment.