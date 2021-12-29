Arunachal Pradesh-Based Firm Files Plea, Seeks GI Tag For Apatani Textile Product

NET Web Desk

The Northeastern region of India has emerged as the hub of traditional handloom. Inevitably linked with the culture & heritage of native communities residing along the region, these weaving practices also provides a self-sufficient avenues to native artisans.

As per marking its identification, the Geographical Indication (GI) tag plays a crucial role – a sign used for products with a geographical origin, possessing specific qualities or a reputation. In an attempt to attain the tag, an application seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag for an Arunachal Pradesh-based Apatani textile product has been filed by a firm, Zeet Zeero Producer Company Limited.

Apatani is a tribal group residing along the magnificent Ziro valley of Arunachal Pradesh.

Referred as considerably more advanced than other tribes, this weaving technique features woven fabric which is known for its geometric, zigzag patterns and angular designs.

According to The Hindu report, “the traditional handloom of this tribe is a type of loin loom, which is called Chichin, and is similar to the traditional handloom of the Nyishi tribe. It is portable, easy to install and operated by a single weaver, especially the female member of the community.”

“Filed with the Geographical Indications registry in Chennai, the Apatani community weaves its own textiles for various occasions, including rituals and cultural festivals. The tribe predominantly weaves shawls known as jig-jiro and jilan or jackets called supuntarii. The people here use different leaves and plant resources for organic dying the cotton yarns in their traditional ways. And only women folk are engaged in weaving.” – further added The Hindu report.