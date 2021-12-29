Arunachal Pradesh : NDRF Conducts Mock Drill To Ensure Immediate Response During Earthquakes

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to review the management plans during unprecedented emergency situations and enhancing the abilities to respond faster, a joint Mock Drill on earthquake preparedness was organized today by 12 Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in collaboration with Itanagar District Administration and other stakeholders at JN State Museum, Itanagar.

The 12th Battalion of NDRF is organizing various capacity building programmes with an aim to improve preparedness on disaster management.

Various stakeholders of the district participated in the exercise, and over 149 persons were benefitted through the mock drill.

Taking to Twitter, the force has confirmed the news, “#12NDRF conducted Joint #MockExercises on #Earthquake at #JawaharlalNehru State Museum #Itanagar #ArunachalPradesh with district Administration. Various stakeholders of district participated in exercise. More than 149 persons were benefitted.”

Its pertinent to note that mock exercises on various rescue operations were performed to ensure that concerned officials and locals are aware about disaster management plans for effective preparedness and response during times of real disasters.