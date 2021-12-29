Assam-Meghalaya Border Row : East Jaintia Hills Regional Committee To Submit Report Post New Year

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to sort-out the long pending boundary conflict between the northeastern states of Assam & Meghalaya, the East Jaintia Hills regional committee has prepared its report, which will be submitted to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma after the New Year celebrations.

The committee earlier urged for an extension, and attained a stipulated time-frame from the government till December 31 to submit its report.

Recently, the regional committees of Ri-Bhoi & West Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya on December 8 submitted their reports to the Meghalaya CM.

Its pertinent to note that for settling the border disputes in 12 locations, Assam & Meghalaya government had formed regional committees led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states who were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.