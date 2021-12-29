Assam Rifles Recruitment Scam : CBI Takes-Over Probe

NET Web Desk

In a major development associated with an alleged recruitment scam of Assam Rifles (AR), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have taken-over the case, and continued its investigation on the same.

The alleged recruitment scam involved its personnel, including doctors, and one middleman.

According to The Hindu report, this case was earlier registered at Jorhat police station, Assam in November 2019, based on a complaint lodged by the then Deputy Commandant (Vigilance) in office of the Director General of Assam Rifles’.

Although a resident of Vaishali in Bihar has been named in the first information report (FIR), but unknown Assam Rifles personnel, including doctors are under scrutiny of investigating officials.

Mr. Kumar has been alleged to be operating as a middleman for urging shortlisted candidates to pay bribes on the condition of getting selected.

“An audio-clip revealing details of such money transactions and false promises have been found during the departmental investigation,” – asserted an FIR.

These audio clips proved that Mr. Kumar lured aspirants of recruiting into the paramilitary troop, and delivered bribe money to the officials, including doctors.