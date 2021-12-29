Assam : Security Forces Seize Pick-Up Vans Loaded With 30 Bulls From Goalpara, 2 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against illegal cattle transportation, the Assam Police today seized a total of three pick-up trucks loaded with atleast 30 bulls at Ranjuli area, Goalpara district.

Based on specific inputs about illegal transportation of cattles, the security forces conducted a thorough investigation.

While interrogating the drivers, security forces found that there were no documents associated with the transportation of these cattle.

As a result, the two drivers were immediately detained and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Its worthy to note that on Tuesday, the Nagaon Police apprehended 6 persons including a constable for allegedly involved with the crime of illegally transporting cattles.