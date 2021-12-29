Assam : Unsurveyed Inhabited Areas Of BTR Will Now Be Mapped Through Drones

NET Web Desk

Unsurveyed Inhabited areas in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will now be mapped with the help of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or better known as Drones.

This is believed to support authorities in modernizing land record system.

According to an official release, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to extend the Survey of Villages And Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) Scheme into BTR regions.

It was signed among Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Assam government, and the Survey of India on Tuesday.

This agreement was signed by the Director of Land Records & Surveys, Assam, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi; BTC Principal Secretary, Shantanu Gotmare; and Ch. Venkateswara Rao, Director, Assam & Nagaland, GDC, in the presence of several top officials.

“The survey by drones will be followed by generation of GIS map to enable detailed spatial database of property with a view to providing property cards to owners for leveraging land as a financial asset,” – asserted the release.

The Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Sunil Kumar emphasized the need for technology-driven mainstreaming of land administration in Sixth Schedule areas.

He also highlighted that local customary land laws shall be respected while implementing the project.

Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said it would be a path-breaking step for “clear ownership” of land, and urged all stakeholders to work in close collaboration.