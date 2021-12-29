BJP National President JP Nadda To Visit Manipur On December 30

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will visit Manipur on Thursday, December 30.

According to Imphal Free Press report, Nadda will address a Yuva Rally at Kakching at 2.30 PM.

He will guide the karyakartas of the party for the state Assembly polls.

Ahead of the party’s national president JP Nadda’s visit to the northeastern state, BJP State President A. Sharda along with party leaders inspected the venue to take stock of preparations ahead of the rally.

“Hon’ble BJP Nat’l President Shri @JPNadda ji will visit Manipur on Thursday, Dec 30, 2021, and will also attend the YUVA Rally at Kakching. Smt @AShardaDevi, President @BJP4Manipur along with party leaders inspected the venue to take stock of the preparation ahead of the rally,” – tweeted BJP Manipur.

Hon'ble BJP Nat'l President Shri @JPNadda ji will visit Manipur on Thursday, Dec 30, 2021, and will also attend the YUVA Rally at Kakching. Smt @AShardaDevi, President @BJP4Manipur along with party leaders inspected the venue to take stock of the preparation ahead of the rally. pic.twitter.com/ttPxzgz6QL — BJP Manipur (@BJP4Manipur) December 29, 2021

Its pertinent to note that the northeastern state of Manipur is gearing-up for the Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held on March 2022.