COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 207 Fresh New Cases, 6.70% Positivity Rate

Mizoram registered a total of 207 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 6.70%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1483. While, a total of 1,40,955 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 541 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3090 samples were tested on November 28, 2021, out of which 86 samples belonged to males, while 121 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 144 belonged to symptomatic patients, 63 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,38,931. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 14 positive cases (9.90%), TrueNAT detected 15 (20.55%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 173 (6.05%) & 5 (33.33%) positive cases respectively.