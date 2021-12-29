Manipur : Giant Indian National Flag Will Be Hoisted On 165-Ft Mast At Moirang, Tallest In Northeast

NET Web Desk

A giant national flag will be unfurled atop northeast India’s tallest flagpole installed at Moirang, Manipur in January 2022, informed officials on Tuesday.

Moirang is the same region where the Indian National Army (INA) led by freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had hoisted the tricolour on April 14, 1944.

Bishnupur district’s Additional District Magistrate, H. Bobby Sharma, said that the height of the flagpole is 165 feet, the tallest in the region, informed Sharma.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also informed the same “Tallest Indian National Flag in the NE to be hoisted in Moirang. It is matter of great pride that we have successfully installed the tallest flagpole in the NE at Moirang. It was on April 14, 1944 the flag of the INA was hoisted for the first time at Moirang.”

Besides, the Manipur Chief Minister also inspected the ongoing construction of INA Museum, and war memorial at Moirang.

Earlier, Singh inspected the INA Headquarters, situated at Moirang Konjengbam Leikai, which is being developed into a historical tourist site. A world-class tourist destination, the initiative has been undertaken by state government at a cost of Rs 35 Crores.

Its worthy to note that the land was safeguarded by some private owners of the locality since 1944, which was later handed over to the government on a condition that they are provided land compensation.