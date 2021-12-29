Manipur : Powerful IED Explosion Occurred In Imphal, No Casualty Reported

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Manipur has been under continuous surveillance of defence experts and paramilitary personnel, since the deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy which took place on November 13.

In a shocking development, a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast that rocked the state capital Imphal on Wednesday.

According to police reports, fortunately no one was injured in the explosion, as it occurred at around 3:30 AM in the Telipati area.

Reports informed that the blast occurred near a godown, damaging its gate. However, security forces immediately rushed to the spot and cordoned-off the area.

Meanwhile, a probe related to the same have been launched and a team of forensic experts also rushed to the spot for gathering evidences. No insurgent groups has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

It’s worthy to note that on December 15 this year, another such powerful IED explosion was reported from Imphal East region.