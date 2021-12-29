Manipur Sports Minister & NPP Leader Letpao Haokip Joins BJP

NET Web Desk

In a major political development, the Manipur Youth Affairs & Sports minister and National People’s Party (NPP) leader Letpao Haokip on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters in New Delhi.

This move is believed to hit a major blow to NPP – the party which is planning to contest independently for over 40-45 seats out of total 60 seats during the forthcoming 2022 Manipur Assembly polls.

“I think that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast region and Manipur will be developed,” said Haokip.

Led by Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP Chief Conrad Sangma, the party incorporates of – 4 Member of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) in Manipur, of which two are Ministers in the BJP-led state government.

The Manipur elections are due to be held next year, and both ruling and opposition parties in the poll-bound state are currently under election mode and campaigning for the major event has already commenced.