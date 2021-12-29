MDoNER Organizes Photography & Videography Contest For Promoting Rich Biodiversity Of Northeast India

NET Web Desk

Marking the 75th years of India’s Independence, and celebrating the freedom struggle based on the theme ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has commenced a photography and videography contest titled “Destination Northeast India”.

Organized by MDoNER in collaboration with MyGov India, the contest aims to promote North Eastern Regions (NERs) as a tourist destination and showcasing the culture, people, arts, food etc.

As a part of this contest, pictures and video enthusiasts can enter into the following categories related to North East : Culture, Cuisine, People, Historical monuments, Biodiversity, Fauna, and Ecology.

The Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India G. Kishan Reddy launched ‘With Love From North East’ Campaign from his Social Media Channels.

The contest will not be limited to linguistics, and will continue till January 27, 2022. However, top 3 winners of the contest will be awarded with a holiday package in Northeast.