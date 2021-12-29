Nagaland Oting Massacre : Indian Enquiry Team Visits Site, Allows Questioning Of Soldiers Involved In Botched Operation

NET Web Desk

An inquiry team of the Indian Army today visited the Oting village in Mon district, Nagaland to investigate the botched counter-insurgency operation that killed innocent civilians.

Headed by a senior rank officer, and a Major General, this team inspected the concerned site in order to understand the circumstances that led to the occurrence of this incident.

“The team also took along the witnesses for better understanding of the situation & how events would have unfolded.” – said a statement from the Indian Army.

However, the inquiry team was also present at Tizit Police Station in Mon District from 1:30 PM to 3 PM to meet the cross section of the society, including – civilians, police personnel and doctors who treated injured for obtaining valuable information pertaining to the incident.

In a bid attain required information, the Indian Army earlier urged citizens for cooperation and maintaining patience till the conclusion of the enquiry.

It has appealed the people of Nagaland to come forward and assist in the inquiry associated with the December 4 Oting Massacre, through sharing of any information, including – videos, photos or any other material from the original source.

Responding to the same, the Indian Army has urged Nagaland residents to assist into the inquiry and provide any information at the whatsapp messenger (+916026930283 or army exchange helpline +913742388456).

“The information may also be shared in person to the Inquiry team at Dinjan Military Station in Assam.” – asserted the Indian Army in a press release issued today.

“As per Indian Army, the Court of Inquiry is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest.” – the press release further adds.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army have also allowed Nagaland’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine and record the statements of officers and soldiers of 21 Para Special Forces who were involved in the Oting firing incident.

If India Today report is taken into account, the Nagaland SIT is likely to complete recording the statements of the officers and jawans at the Rainforest research institute in Assam’s Jorhat by tomorrow or day after.

Its worthy to note that on December 4, innocent civilians identified as coal-miners were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland.

The unfortunate incident is basically the repercussion of army operation, which mistook the civilians as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K).