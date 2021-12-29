No Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh did not register any fresh COVID-19 cases or fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the virus tally in northeastern state to 55,334.

A total of 55,036 residents from the frontier state have so far been recovered from the deadly virus, therefore the recovery rate stands at 99.46 per cent, informed the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa.

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh currently has 18 active cases. According to PTI report, 11 active cases have been reported from Capital Complex comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa areas.

Meanwhile, Namsai district have – 3 cases, West Kameng – 2, and Tawang and Lohit currently stands at 1 each.

A total of 12,04,590 samples have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including – 246 on Tuesday – added Jampa.

However, the State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr. Dimong Padung asserted that altogether 14,58,777 residents have been inoculated with the COVID-19 Vaccine.