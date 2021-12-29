Sikkim & Darjeeling Covered With Thick Blankets Of Snow

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim along with its neighbouring region – Darjeeling has covered into a blanket of snow after receiving heavy snowfall today morning and yesterday, thereby transforming these areas into absolute snow-capped peaks.

Parts of North, East, and West Sikkim, along with Nepal Border & Darjeeling in West Bengal have witnessed icy winds, heavy snowfall after a severe cold wave has gripped the concerned regions.

Tsomgo Lake of East Sikkim – one of the renowned tourist destinations and other adjoining areas have witnessed heavy snowfall leading to freezing of the lake.

Snowfall along the lake has been accumulated into 4 to 5 inches, whereas the state capital Gangtok have recorded a minimum of 3.1 degree Celsius, accompanied by rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department, Sikkim have recorded only 008.6 mm of rainfall.

Parts of North Sikkim and West Sikkim also experienced heavy snowfall from night, while during day a thick blanket of snowfall encircled the region.

According to IMD, within the last 3 days, Sikkim have recorded 03.0 degree celsius.

The Meteorological Department further predicted that the situation will continue to remain same till tomorrow, after which Sikkim will experience a dry climate.

Due to heavy snowfall, the authority has curbed the processes of issuing passes for visiting Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir, North Sikkim in order to mitigate the chances of stranding and accidents.

However, the inflow of tourists into the northeastern state have stood to be a major concern for medical fraternities and health experts due to the scare of “Omicron Variant” of COVID-19.