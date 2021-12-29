Sikkim Governor Inaugurates Stretch Named After PM Narendra Modi

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Tuesday officially inaugurated a second stretch connecting Tsomgo lake & Nathula border pass with state capital Gangtok at 4th Mile under Kyongnosala Gram Panchayat Unit, East Sikkim.

The newly-constructed alternative alignment road NH310 passing towards Changu lake has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi – the ‘Narendra Modi Marg’.

Constructed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), the stretch has reduced the distance between Gangtok and Tsomgo lake by 15 kms.

Addressing the gathering at 4th Mile Junior High School, JN Road, the Governor said, “the construction of alternative road will boost tourism and employment opportunities for local youth of Kyongnosala Gram Panchayat Unit.”

Meanwhile, the Governor has also announced a sum of Rs. 5 lakhs for the development of 4th Mile Junior High School, JN Road.

He urged the people to focus on promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the true spirit of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”, envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the function, Prasad have also felicitated government employees and social workers for their selfless service during the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic. He has also distributed blankets to senior citizens of the area as a token from Raj Bhavan.