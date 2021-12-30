3 Days-Long ‘Bharat Ko Jaano’ – Chain Yatra Cultural Event Concludes In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 30, 2021 : The three-day long ‘Bharat Ko Jaano’ – chain yatra concluded on Wednesday evening after been organized at Udaipur in Gomati district, Jirania and Anandanagar of West Tripura district, Tripura.

The North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur, Ministry of Culture, Government of India in collaboration with Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of Tripura organized the ‘Bharat Ko Jaano’ – Chain Yatra Cultural Programme.

The concluding ceremony took place on Wednesday at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar English Model School Community Hall of West Ananda Nagar in West Tripura district.

Ram Prasad Paul, Minister of Cooperative, Fair service graced the festival as its Chief Guest; Ajay Kumar Das, Chairman of Dukli Panchayat Samity attended the event as its Guest of Honor; Ashim Saha SDM of Sadar Sub Division; Subrata Chakraborty, Member of Tripura to NEZCC attended as Guest of Honor; while Shila Chakraborty, Dr.B.R. Ambedkar English Model School Presided over the inaugural programme.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Pranajit Singha Roy inaugurated the programme at Udaipur on Monday evening, and Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury inaugurated the programme at Jirania on Tuesday evening.

The folk artistes from Arunachal Pradesh led by Niktor Yadam presented Juju Jaja folk Dance; Assam team led by Rimjhim Gogoi performed Bihu Dance; Shiva Charan Sahu and his team from Jharkhand presented Seraikela Chhau Dance; Bahadur Singh and his team from Manipur has performed Pung Cholom & Dhol Cholom and Stick Dance; Ghudka Sambalpuri folk Dance was presented by the team from Odisha under the leadership of Dhirendra Kumar Panda and patriotic songs and dances troupes of Tripura also presented colorful cultural performance in the festival.

In other hands, a Rangoli (Alpana) Competition & Creative Portrait Workshop was also organized along with Cultural presentation of ‘Bharat Ko Jaano’ Festival in tribute to Unsung Heroes in connection with “Azadi ka Amrit Amrit Mahotsav” from Thursday at Alpanagram, Lankamura, Agartala, (Indo-Bangla Border Area) of Tripura. The Rangoli (Alpana) Competition & Creative Portrait Workshop will continue till December 31, 2021.