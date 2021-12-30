COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 2 Fresh New Cases

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered two fresh new cases during the last 24 hours, thereby pushing the state’s tally of confirmed cases to 55,336, informed a senior health official.

However, no deaths or fatalities have been reported in the frontier state within the last 24 hours, taking the concerned tally to 280.

One patient have been recovered from the deadly virus, that raised the total number of recovered cases to 55,037.

As per reports, the fresh cases, which were detected in Lohit district and Itanagar Capital Complex, increased the state’s active caseload to 19.

According to State Immunisation Officer D Padung, atleast 80 per cent of the eligible people have been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine, while 64 per cent of the beneficiaries have received both doses till date.