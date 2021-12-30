“Disturbed Area” Status Under AFSPA In Manipur Totally Unwarranted : MHRC

NET Web Desk

Amid the escalating clamour to repeal the ‘controversial law’ – Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 from different quarters of North Eastern regions, the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) asserted that insurgent activities across the northeastern state of Manipur has not been found since January 1, 2021 till September 22, 2021, and therefore the continuation of ‘Disturbed Area’ status under the Armed Forces is unwarranted.

According to Imphal Free Press report, the Additional Director General of Police (DGP) following the direction of MHRC submitted a report on December 22 in connection with suo-motu case taken up for AFSPA repeal.

“Non-involvement and non-participation of armed forces of the Union in the counter insurgency operation, absence of exchange of fires between the armed forces and insurgents, non-existence of disturbed or dangerous condition during the January to September period are the evidences of no aggravated activities found in Manipur.” – stated the Commission.

However, the state police can effectively contain activities of insurgency outfits under the amended unlawful activities (prevention act) and other existing criminal law of the country – pointed out MHRC.

The commission further suggested that state government must ask the assistance of armed forces of the Union as provided under Entry 2 of the Union List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

After examination of the report submitted by additional DGP (HR), the Commission reiterated that state government should lift or withdraw the enforcement of AFSPA from the whole state.