Manipur Government Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines; Night Curfew Imposed From 9 PM – 4 AM

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants continues to emerge with “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. Being Northeast India’s first state to report the concerned variant, the state government on Wednesday issued fresh new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in a bid to prevent further outcomes of the deadly virus.

According to an order issued by the Chief Secretary & state Executive Committee chairman Rajesh Kumar, the duration of night curfew has been extended from 9 PM to 4 AM, with exemption for essential services and medical emergencies.

Besides, the government has also imposed restrictions on organizing any sort of music concerts, thabal chongba, celebratory feasts or large gatherings of people in enclosed areas or indoor halls.

The order further stated that concerned guidelines were issued after the gathering of large numbers for celebratory programmes were reported.

“The order was issued in view of reported increase of infection by the highly mutant COVID-19 variant Omicron in the country,” – mentioned the order.

The order also mentioned that wearing of face masks in public places, gatherings and crowded areas is a critical Covid Appropriate Behavior and it should be strictly enforced and violators to be penalised promptly under relevant rules.

Directing all the district magistrates to strictly enforce the above restrictions by invoking relevant provisions of law.

The order and restrictions mentioned above will remain in force till January 31, 2022.