Meghalaya : HNLC Cadre Surrendered Before BSF During ‘Surrender Ceremony’ Held In East Jaintia Hills

NET Web Desk

A cadre of the banned militant outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Thursday surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) during a ‘Surrender Ceremony’ held in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

Identified as Junel Tongper alias June, the HNLC cadre surrendered before the BSF Inspector General (IG) Inderjit Singh Rana at Border Outpost Umkiang under the forces’ Meghalaya Frontier.

The surrendered cadre was deployed as an area commander in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, informed BSF.

Junel Tongper @ June, member of banned militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) surrendered before Sh Inderjit Singh Rana, IG @BSF_Meghalaya at BOP Umkiang, 97 Bn BSF, PS- Umkiang, Distt East Jaintia Hills & joined the mainstream.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/UrNLn3p8Xt — BSF (@BSF_India) December 30, 2021

A resident of Lumphyllut Village, Tongper joined the outfit in 2010, and after attaining adequate trainings actively commenced working for the banned outfit.

He was apprehended by Meghalaya Police in 2015, but later released on bail and absconded.

However, the cadre re-joined the outfit on November 2020, and was based at Panaipunjee under Kulaura Police Station of Moulvibazar district in Bangladesh.

According to BSF statement, the surrendered cadre is one such victim who was misguided by banned militant outfit HNLC, among other unemployed & less educated youth.