Meghalaya : USTM Adopts Jorbill Village For Facilitating Overall Development Among Rural Communities In Neighbouring Areas

NET Web Desk

In a bid to ensure overall development among the rural communities of neighbouring regions, the University of Science & Technology in the northeastern state of Meghalaya (USTM) has recently announced the adoption of Jorbil village in Ri Bhoi district.

This concerned move has been undertaken for developing the hamlet into a “truly ideal village” along the Baridua area of the locality within one year, which can therefore facilitate overall development among the rural communities residing along neighbouring areas.

The decision was undertaken during a programme, which was organized by the Department of Social Work & NSS Cell, USTM to felicitate the Social and Community Development Activists.

“Village Jorbil will be a truly ideal village in the Baridua area of the locality within one year as the university is adopting the village,” – asserted the Chancellor of USTM, Mahbubul Hoque.

During an event, a total of 15 activists – five women, five youth & five elderly persons were honoured by the University.

The youth activists were selected on the basis of their performance in education and sports.

Besides, the women honoured during the event were small-scale entrepreneurs who motivated other women to come forward to become financially self-sufficient.

“We are giving free education to the children of the village. The village must reflect the contribution of USTM in all developmental fronts. At the same time, we have to also work for the environment,” – added the USTM Chancellor Mr Hoque.