Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conduct Lecture Generating Awareness On “First Aid”

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to generate awareness on the significance of medical aid, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles (AR) today organized a lecture on “First Aid” by Company Operating Base (COB) at Laki Village.

Attended by a total of 13 civilians, this lecture aimed to raise awareness regarding importance of first aid, as the local populace of Laki Village resides in difficult terrain with dense forests and they often get injured while farming, fishing and hunting.

Meanwhile, the lecture covered various commonly inflicted injuries and measures to prevent it.

During the programme, civilians were also imparted health care tips to protect themselves and their families from common water- borne diseases.

Furthermore, this concerned efforts were greatly appreciated by the local populace, who expressed their immense gratitude towards Assam Rifles for undertaking such initiative.