Nagaland Civilian Killings : Konyak Union Calls-For Immediate Persecution Of Commandos Involved In Botched Army Operation

NET Web Desk

Recent killings of innocent civilians across the Mon district of Nagaland due to the incessant spraying of bullets by Indian Army has led to extreme rage across Northeastern regions. Amid the escalating anger among residents, the Konyak Union, one of the most influential Naga civil society organizations, on Wednesday demanded that those involved in the killing of the 14 Konyak youths must be punished immediately.

According to a press statement issued by the Konyak Union, “the public at the ground zero had also recognized some faces who were directly involved in the December 4 Oting Yatong massacre incident. Instead of persecuting them, why are those culprits still safe and well protected by the Indian Military Forces? Moreover, the sanctity and the customary practices/institution of the Konyaks had been tarnished and dis-honoured by letting those criminals/21 para commandos to step upon the Konyak soil, an insensitive act that is highly disappointing and unacceptable from the Military institution. The act of bringing along the killers of the incident seems like an intention to hurt and aggravate to those already in grief. The violation will be dealt as per the customary norms of the Konyak.” – the Konyak Union said in a press statement.

“The Konyak CSOs doubts on the credibility of the Indian Army enquiry team who had visited Ground Zero on 29th Dec 2021. The Konyak CSOs are also not happy with the questions and interrogations made from those witnesses who were present at ground Zero on 4th Dec 2021. Its credibility is being questioned upon.” – states the press release.

While expressing its dismay over the “snail pace Indian Judiciary system”, the Konyak CSOs warns that all those agencies involved should not take advantage of the so-called existing laws as implied under the Indian Judiciary system.

“While acknowledging the visit of the Indian Army enquiry team at Ground Zero; the Konyak CSOs states that such visit should not be an act to appease the victims/situations, but justice through persecution must be delivered before the public domain within 30 days.” – the release adds.

In a strongly-worded statement, it said the central government must immediately “sanction order for the prosecution of those Indian Army officers involved in the killing of those 14 innocent Konyak youths on 4th & 5th Dec 2021. The Konyak CSO also warns any moves to distort the truth shall be considered as an act against the Konyak. Hence the onus lies on the Government of India to prove whether the Konyaks are its citizens or not.”

“The Konyak CSOs emergency meeting on 27th Dec, 2021 resolves and declares that the Oting Yatong massacre site as the ‘Genocide site’. Moreover, the actual incident site should be manned by the State Security Forces 24/7. Hence, it has declared that no remains of the 4th Dec should be moved out from the original place where it still stands.” – the press release further adds.