NERCRMS Establishes Piggery-Value Chain Along 4 Districts Of Manipur

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to develop the economical status and making the northeastern state of Manipur – self-sufficient in pig production, the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS) established a piggery-value chain in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts of Manipur.

A registered society under the aegis of North Eastern Council (NEC) and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), the NERCRMS recently conducted a 2-days training on ‘Pig Breeding Management’.

Organized jointly by the NERCRMS, Shillong and GGRUD, Imphal West, the programme was attended by a total of 25 beneficiaries.

According to PIB report, this training aimed to impart the complete knowledge of pig breeding among participants, thereby inducing feeding and disease management.

Meanwhile, out of first installment fund released, 1 pig breeding and 15 pig fattening units are being implemented in Imphal East and Imphal West District of Manipur.