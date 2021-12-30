Sikkim : CBI Must Not Be Utilized As Political Weapon To Target Opposition, Asserts Former CM Chamling

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Demands seeking for a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe to inspect the malpractices along state government have stood to be major manifesto for the political parties hailing from the northeastern state of Sikkim.

Responding to the same, the former Chief Minister & Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Chief Pawan Kumar Chamling today asserted that “CBI is for checking corruption and malpractices but it should not be used as political weapon to target opposition.”

The former Chief Minister and SDF Chief Pawan Chamling today arrived at Bagdogra after a long gap from New Delhi.

Replying to a query asked about the recent alleged statement made by present Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, Chamling stated that “now Prem Singh Tamang is himself CM he can investigate the matter I have no problem.”

Its worthy to note that Tamang recently apprised about impending CBI Probe. He stated “we are preparing ground works to bring CBI.”

However, recently the Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) has apprised the CBI about massive corruption happening in Sikkim and sought CBI probe.

SNS team led by Chief Patron, Tseten Tashi Bhutia and President Bharat Basnett met the CBI Director on November 17, 2021 and sought for immediate action and Hamro Sikkim party too had questioned about the status of concerned probe.

Pawan Kumar Chamling also replied to all queries, quoting about his existence, “I am physically in New Delhi but my mind was in Sikkim.”