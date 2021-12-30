Sikkim CM & Governor Greets Gurung Community On ‘Tamu Lochar’

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay and Governor Ganga Prasad extended their best wishes to the Gurung Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Tamu Lochar’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Tamu Lochar’ is considered to be one of the significant festival of Gurung Community.

Observed on the 15th day in the month of Poush as per Nepali Bikram Sambat Calendar, that marks the beginning of ‘Gurung New Year’.

Believed to date back to pre-Buddhist era, ‘Tamu Lochar’ marks the coming together of family & friends. They gather at a common ground and celebrate the occasion, singing, dancing and feasting on traditional Gurung food that typically includes ‘Sel Roti’ and ‘Achaar’.

Meanwhile, this festival showcases the communal and regional harmony of the state.

“I extend my warm greetings to the people of Sikkim, especially the Gurung Community on the festive occasion of Tamu Lochar. It is the most important festival of the Gurung community observed on every 15th day of ‘Poush’ of the Nepali calendar and marks the start of a New Year. On the auspicious occasion, I wish for good health, new goals, and new achievements for everyone and pray for peace to prevail in Sikkim. May this festival bless all with good fortune and prosperity.” – the CM captioned an FB post.

Besides, the Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad has also wished the communities on the auspicious occasion of ‘Tamu Lochar’, through an official statement issued by the Sikkim Governor’s office.