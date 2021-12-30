Sikkim Lad Bags International Scholarship For Pursuing UG Programme In Korea

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim lad – Rishal Pandey Chettri, has been conferred with a full international scholarship for pursuing Under Graduate (UG) programme in the Republic of Korea.

A resident of state capital Gangtok, Rishal has been selected for the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) Scholar-2022.

Born to parents – Om Prakash Pandey and Meena Bhujel, Rishal completed his schooling from Delhi Public School (DPS), Siliguri and Holy Cross School, Tadong.

He will pursue his studies from Yeungjin University, Daegu, South Korea in the UG degree Computer Science with specialization in ‘Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence’.

Meanwhile, Rishal is gearing-up to depart for South Korea in February 2022.

The Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) is a fully-funded scholarship by the Government of Republic of Korea, which is awarded annually to 220 undergraduate international students.

It aims to promote international exchanges in education and mutual friendship between countries.