State-Owned Power Producer ‘SJVN’ To Invest 60,000 Crores For Generating 5,097 MW Hydropower In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The national public sector undertaking & power-producer Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) on Wednesday assured the state government of investing a total of Rs 60,000 (sixty-thousand) crores for harnessing 5,097 megawatts (MW) of hydropower in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma on Wednesday during his meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in New Delhi discussed about a roadmap for developing hydroelectric projects.

“SJVN Ltd will invest Rs 60,000 crore to harness 5,097 MW of hydropower in Arunachal Pradesh,” – the company said in the statement.

Sharma asserted that pursuant to the efforts of Union Power Minister R.K. Singh, the Arunachal Pradesh government has accepted the allotments of five hydroelectric projects having a total capacity of 5,097 MW to SJVN, for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will shortly be signed.

The projects, namely – Etalin Hydroelectric Project (HEP) (3,097 MW), Attunli HEP (680 MW), Emini HEP (500 MW), Amulin HEP (420 MW) and Mihumdon HEP (400 MW) are located in the Dibang basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sharma emphasized on the concept of the ‘Integrated River Basin Development Approach’, wherein the allocation of hydro projects in one single river basin to one developer will enable optimum utilization of manpower, infrastructure and financial resources.

He expressed satisfaction that this novel concept has been accepted by the state government while allocating these projects.

The CMD further asserted that development of these projects involving a tentative Investment of Rs 60,000 crore will be commissioned by SJVN during the next 8-10 years.

He added that on commissioning, these projects are expected to generate about 20 billion units of clean energy annually on a cumulative basis.

The detailed project reports of some of these projects have already been prepared, while some projects are under the survey and investigation stage.

Sharma stated that with the allotment of these projects, SJVN will have a significant footprint in the country’s northeastern regions.

The Deputy Chief Minister also assured full support on behalf of the state government for executing these projects, the release stated.

Its worthy to note that the company have witnessed exponential growth in the recent years and now has 41 projects under various stages of development with a capacity of more than 16,000 MW.

According to PTI report, SJVN has set an ambitious target to achieve an installed capacity of 5,000 MW by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2040.