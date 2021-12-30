Tripura : Deprived TSR Aspirants & BJP Supporters Launches Road-Blockade

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 30, 2021 : Following the announcement of a merit list of selected names in the recruitment of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), many deprived aspirants held protests and blocked the VIP road in front of the High Court and Secretariat’s entrance.

In the recently published list of selected Tripura State Rifle (TSR) candidates, the state-owned paramilitary forces, hundreds of youths declared an open revolt against the BJP-led government in Tripura after being deprived of jobs.

The party offices of BJP were attacked at several places across the state soon after Tripura’s Home department published the merit list of 1,443 selected candidates out of a total of 2,200 posts. Moreover, incidents of arson were also reported in some places. Among these 1,443 selected ones, 357 are from other states.

Among the protestors, many claimed to be supporters of the BJP. They did not get jobs in various posts of TSR even after being reported to be qualified in physical and written examinations along with viva-voce. Henceforth, they held protests in front of the Civil Secretariat and near the premises of Tripura High Court on Wednesday and Thursday.

The protestors alleged that the state party leadership deceived the ruling BJP youth supporters by committing fake promises of providing government jobs and this has become one of the instances of growing resentment among the youths of Tripura.

One of the protestors alleged that a senior leader of the saffron party promised her to give a job in the upcoming TSR recruitment drive, but ultimately she was deprived.

The lady aspirant said, “While working for the party, my husband died and a senior leader of BJP visited my house and promised that I would get a job when TSR posts would be released”. She added two persons got the offer though members from their house are having government jobs in her village.

Someone named Abhiraj from Sepahijala district “The government declared the list of candidates on Sunday last, but all did not achieve this job in a fair way”.

He claimed “We all assembled here, hailing from poverty-trodden families and had undergone coaching classes. Later we qualified in physical, written and viva examinations. Thereafter, we were called for a mock test and were rejected without giving any numbers or anything”.

Abhiraj, on behalf of all deprived here demanding the state government to announce the list in a fair manner.

Apart from these, angry supporters of the ruling party vandalized BJP offices at Amarpur under Gomati district, Belonia under South Tripura district and Bishalgarh under Sepahijala district and at several other places.

On Thursday, the irate youths staged a protest near Tripura High Court and Civil Secretariat by blockading the VIP road. Later, police detained them and shifted to another place.

Reacting on the matter, the Tripura Pradesh BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee claimed that his party doesn’t believe to provide jobs in the name of the party or in lieu of money.

Bhattacharjee said “Our government believes in quality. We are strictly against such activities of the partisan role. We don’t support such type of work and we don’t tolerate such thing as well. We have seen that many allegations have come and we will look into it”.

In this matter, Tripura CPIM Secretary Jitendra Choudhury has demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of Tripura High court.

“Whatever is actually happening during last 45 months, these incidents are a semblance of that. After BJP came into power there is nothing is running in order. Whatever is happening is unconstitutional, unduly, and illegal. So this is the outburst of that. The youths are identifying themselves as members of the BJP who worked to bring the saffron party to power and they are very much close to the leaders of the ruling party. An inquiry should be done by a sting judge of High court on the matter to unheard the truth”, he added.