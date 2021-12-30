Tripura : Three Succumbs Due To Acid Consumption In Dhalai; Case Registered

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 30, 2021 : Three indigenous people succumbed to death after consuming acid for liquor at Tripura’s 82 Miles area of Dhalai district on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the wife and child of one Bhabiram Reang from Demcherra area under Nepal Tilla police station went to his in-law’s house at Kanchanchara in 82 Miles last Friday.

Bhabiram was informed of the critical health of his son and he rushed to Kanchancharra on Monday. A party was arranged there in which atleast 10 persons participated. In that party, some consumed acid used for rubber tapping out of excessive intoxication.

The acid consumers were immediately shifted to 82 Miles Primary Health Center. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to Dhalai District Hospital on Wednesday morning. On the way and after reaching District Hospital, three persons succumbed due to the alleged acid.

The deceased have been identified as – Sachindra Reang(22), a resident of Krishna Joy Para; Adhiram Reang(40), a resident of Hajradhan Para; and Bhabiram Reang (38) of Nepal Tilla.

Furthermore, police have registered a case in this regard, and investigation for the same is underway.