Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Visits ‘Assam Book Fair’, Urges Youth To Inculcate Habit Of Book-Reading

NET Web Desk

The Union minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal today visited the ‘Asom Grantha Mela’ at the AEI Playground in Chandmari, Guwahati.

Organized by the Publication Board Assam and All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association, the book fair aims to connect with readers and attracting new audiences.

During the fair, the Union Minister took a look around various stalls, purchased several books and also interacted with the book-lovers and students.

Expressing his happiness on the occasion, the Union Minister asserted that books depict the identity of a community and society.

“The young generation must inculcate the habit of reading books daily. On this New Year, let us make the resolution to together bring a Book Revolution,” the Minister stated.

The Secretary General of Assam Publication Board, Pramod Kalita; Assam Secretary of Children’s Literature Trust, Hrishikesh Goswami were also present on the occasion.