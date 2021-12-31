Agartala Municipal Corporation Initiated Measures For Evicting Illegal Encroachers, Says Mayor Deepak Majumder

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 31, 2021 : The Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Deepak Majumder on Friday claimed that the corporation had initiated multiple measures in city beautification by evicting interim hawkers on footpaths and dwellers for encroaching government land, etc.

The newly elected representatives of the AMC are determined to provide good and better services to the residents of 51 wards of the corporation, said Majumder while briefing media persons at the conference hall of AMC here in Agartala on Friday afternoon.

He said that many lands in Agartala city had been encroached by different persons including politicians for a long time. “During the then Leftist regime, there was no such worthy initiative of the Corporation. But now, under the leadership of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, we the elected representatives are determined to evict the illegally occupied lands”, he added.

Majumder said, “Accordingly, abiding laws, the AMC task force on Friday morning demolished a building used for political purposes near Ujjayanta Market and Jackson Gate square here in Agartala city”.

He alleged “This demolished building and placed was illegally occupied by BJP MLA Asish Kumar Saha, TMC leader Subal Bhowmik and 8 others as partners. Today, this illegally encroached land of 7000 square feet which worth over Rs 2 crore have been freed”.

Castigating the role of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Asish Kumar Saha, Majumder said that this politician is fulfilling the role of an opposition leader by delivering words against the saffron party and the Chief Minister. The Mayor appealed to the people of Agartala city not to lend their ears on the misguidance of MLA Saha.

Besides this land, 9 shops had been doing business for a long time illegally of government land, will also be evicted and shift them to another place as the land has illegally encroached, he further added.

Based on complaints received from different parts of the capital city, Majumder asserted that Corporation will also look into the legality of flats and high-rise buildings constructed in Agartala.