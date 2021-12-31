Arunachal Pradesh : Local Brand ‘Namdapha Goodness’ Launched In Changlang

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to boost the sale of locally-produced indigenous products, a local brand named as ‘Namdapha Goodness’ has recently been launched in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The brand has been inaugurated by North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS), Meghalaya in collaboration with the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS), Arunachal Pradesh.

Named after the iconic Namdapha National Park located in the frontier state, this initiative has been undertaken to promote the value of locally produced goods, improving the socio-economic condition of rural populace.

It aims to generate sustainable employment opportunities among the village communities and unemployed youths through the manufacturing, marketing and distribution related activities.

Its worthy to note that NERCRMS is a registered society under the aegis of North Eastern Council (NEC) and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), which currently initiates marketing of a variety of products including edibles such as – banana chips, spices such as ginger and turmeric powder, bakery items, locally spun clothes and sanitary napkins.

Moreover, these products are distributed through a chain of local shops, village huts and marts of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) marts and private entrepreneurs.