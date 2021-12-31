Arunachal Pradesh : Youth Association Serves 7-Days Ultimatum To CM Pema Khandu For Resignation

NET Web Desk

Expressing strong condemnation against corruption and malpractices charges, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) served a 7-days ultimatum to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu for resigning from his post.

The move has been undertaken, following the CM’s failure to respond to demands placed by the youth body.

Responding to the same, ANYA has also threatened to launch a series of democratic movements.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the ANYA president Byabang Joram said, “We only sought clarification from the government. But it seems the government is not serious about our demands.”

“Yesterday, after completion of our ultimatum, we received a letter from the home minister at around 11 AM, informing that there would be a roundtable meeting at 2 PM. Within a short notice, how would it be possible for us to turn up?” Joram said, accusing the government of not taking it seriously.

Its worthy to note that recently, on December 10, through a press conference ANYA alleged that CM & his relatives were involved in a multi-crores scam, and misused funds allocated to various departments.

Furthermore, he was also alleged to be involved in scams under several central schemes, namely – Power Scam under Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (RGGVY), Panchayat, Hydro Power Scam, Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), funds misuse under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), and Apex bank revival scam.