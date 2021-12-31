Assam : ADB Receives Rs 7.4 Crores Grant From JFPR For Establishing Skill University

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to strengthen skill education, enhancing creativity and developing social skills among youth, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has secured a USD 1 million (about Rs 7.4 crore) grant from Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction (JFPR) which will be utilized for establishing a skill university across the northeastern state of Assam.

The Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction (JFPR) has approved a USD 1 million grant to provide key knowledge and technical support to the concerned project, – informed the ADB through a release on Friday.

According to PTI report, the JFPR grant, along with a technical assistance grant of USD 0.15 million from ADB’s Climate Change Fund will support the USD 112 million Assam Skill University (ASU) Project.

Approved by ADB on December 13, 2021, the loan agreement was signed between ADB’s Country Director Takeo Konishi and Assam Skill Development Mission Director Adil Khan

“The Manila-headquartered multilateral funding agency said that the establishment of the skill university will strengthen industry-aligned and flexible skills education and training system to improve employability of youth and adults in Assam.” – informed the PTI report.

The project is aligned with India’s National Policy for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship that envisages setting up skill universities and integrating the same with higher education, thereby creating pathways for progression and mobility.