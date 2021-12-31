Assam Police Collects Rs 4 Crores As Fine From Traffic Violators During December 2021

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to curb further accidents due to rash or drunken driving, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently ordered the police department to ensure the effective management of traffic rules. Responding to the same, the Assam Police have collected a whopping of Rs 4 Crores as fines from traffic violators during the month of December this year.

The Commissioner of Guwahati Police, Harmeet Singh asserted that security forces have collected a fine of Rs 2.5 crore per month till the month of November.

“But in December the police succeeded in collecting Rs 4 crores.” – asserted Singh.

However, almost 22 thousand (22,000) people were penalized for not wearing helmets in just 15-20 days.

In the past week, the police also intercepted 600 persons for drunken driving. All of their licences were suspended and they have been fined Rs 10,000 each.

According to traffic police officials, a strategic roadmap have been prepared to prevent accidents in the city, specifically during the new year celebrations.