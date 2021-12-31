COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 243 Fresh New Cases, 9.69% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 243 new COVID-19 cases, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 9.69%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1658. While, a total of 1,41,400 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 542 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 2517 samples were tested on November 30, 2021, out of which 95 samples belonged to males, while 148 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 166 belonged to symptomatic patients, 77 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,39,200. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 6 positive cases (9.40%), TrueNAT detected 22 (21.57%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 213 (9.37%) & 2 (6.66%) positive cases respectively.