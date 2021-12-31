Legal Action Will Be Taken Against Land Owners Of Poppy Farms From 2022, Asserts Manipur CM

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today asserted that state government will undertake legal actions against the land owner of poppy farms across the northeastern state from the next year.

Addressing the mediapersons in Imphal, the CM informed that Central government has approved states to undertake legal actions against the land owners of poppy farms.

Responding to the same, a joint committee has been formed to review any illegal poppy farming mostly at the border areas of the state, he added.

According to IFP report, the war-on-drugs mission of the state government is been successfully initiated across the state, with immense support from locals. Biren further added that over 11,600 acres of poppy cultivation have been destroyed.

Its worthy to note that a joint team of Kangpokpi Police, Assam Rifles, forest department, and Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) on Wednesday destroyed about 8 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at three different locations along Ichaigojang Hill range under Saikul Police Station in the district.