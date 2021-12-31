Manipur : Security Forces Seized Liquor Worth Rs 20 Lakhs From Jiribam

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against illegal sell of liquor, the Narcotic Cell of Jiribam Police on Thursday seized a total of 599 bottles of liquor worth of Rs 20 lakhs in Assam market of Jiribam district, Manipur.

During thorough inspection of vehicles along NH-37, the security forces have seized a truck bearing registration No. AS 01 CC 3257 at Leingangpokpi village area.

The inspection has been conducted keeping in view of the upcoming Manipur Assembly election, 2022 and New Year’s celebrations.

According to UNI report, “the liquor was brought from Assam. As Manipur is a dry state police has been on high alert to detect illegal transportation of liquor specially in the border areas.”

In another incident, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of Kangpokpi PS seized 80 litres of local liquors while conducting the inspection along NH-2.

Meanwhile, these cases were handed over to the Excise Department at 9 AM.