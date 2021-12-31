Meghalaya Government Fully-Inoculated Over 8 Lakhs Of Eligible Populace

NET Web Desk

Over 8 lakhs of populace have been successfully administered with both the doses of COVID-19 Vaccines across the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

Although the vaccination drive have registered a significant decline due to the ongoing festive season but if the Health Department data is taken into account, a total of 12,33,676 people in the state have received their first dose while 8,84,759 have already received their second dose, as on Thursday.

However, the total doses administered till date is 21,18,435.

Its worthy to note that state government had earlier set a target of achieving 100% vaccination coverage with the first dose by Christmas eve, but state government failed to achieve the concerned target.

According to Shillong Times report, “as per the website of the National Health Mission (NHM), around 30,000 health workers in Meghalaya have received their second dose while around one lakh frontline workers in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose so far.”