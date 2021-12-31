Sikkim : 2-Days Long ‘State-Level Youth Festival’ Concludes At Gangtok

NET Web Desk

Marking the 75th years of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the two-days ‘State Level Youth Festival’ today concluded at Paljor Stadium Indoor Hall, Gangtok.

Organized by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Sikkim, the festival aimed to provide a platform for the youth for showcasing their talents in the field of art and culture.

According to IPR report, the first day of ‘Youth Festival’ witnessed the participants performing cultural, traditional and folk dances and songs, plays, and regional dress attire shows.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the festival, the programme incorporated – Yoga, Elocution competition on “Youth and Aatmanirbhar”, Poetry Writing and Narration of Poetry, Pencil Sketching, Painting, Sculpture Making, photography on ‘Environment’, and Stand-up comedy.

All these winners of the ‘State Level Youth Festival’ will represent Sikkim in the 25th National Youth Festival which will be held from January 12-16, 2022 at Puducherry.