Sikkim : Bihar Woman Found Dead In Gangtok Hotel, Spouse Missing

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The body of a 27-yrs-old woman identified as Rekha Singh from Chapra, Bihar was found dead in a hotel room of Gangtok.

According to reports, the deceased checked-in into the hotel with her spouse on December 27, and had booked room till December 30.

However, the husband named as Kumar Gyansehwar is missing.

“The couple had mentioned their relationship status as husband and wife. The duo was supposed to check out of the hotel today however even after several knocking to the door no one opened the door suspecting foul we informed the local police and came on the spot and recived the body on the bed” – informed a hotel staff.

According to the hotel staff, the husband was last seen going out of hotel on December 28.

Meanwhile, the body has been taken to New Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital for post-mortem.

Police reports informed that probe on the same is underway, however, preliminary investigation revealed that the lady was murdered by her husband.